3 men caught with lethal weapon in Innova car in Nagpur’s Kalamna

Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, the Kalamna Police apprehended three men with a deadly weapon inside a golden Innova car (MH-31-CP-8020) near NIT Quarters, Chikhli area on Wednesday around 4:40 pm.

The suspects — identified as Shahbaz Isak Pathan (20), Alfaz Khan Gani Khan (19), and Shamsher Sheikh Sattar Sheikh (29), all residents of Adivasi Prakash Nagar, Lane No. 15, Kalamna — were found in possession of a steel sword worth Rs 1,000 during a search of the vehicle. The total seizure, including the car, is valued at approximately Rs 8.01 lakh.

Police suspect that the accused were planning to commit a cognizable offence. An offence has been registered at Kalamna Police Station under Section 4/25 of the Indian Arms Act, Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, and Section 3(5) of the BNS. All three have been apprehended, and further investigation is ongoing.

