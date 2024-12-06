Decomposed body of Jalgaon man found hanging in Nagpur lodge

Advertisement









Nagpur: Sensation gripped the Ganeshpeth area near the bus stand in Nagpur on Thursday after the decomposed body of a 43-year-old man from Jalgaon was discovered hanging in the bathroom of a lodge in Dhamma Nagar. The deceased, identified as Kunal Narkhede, had reportedly consumed pesticide and liquor before taking his life. Police are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the drastic step.

Narkhede had checked into the lodge on December 3, after arriving in Nagpur with his elder brother to visit Tajbagh on November 29. While his brother returned to Jalgaon on December 2, Narkhede chose to stay back and shifted to the lodge alone. When lodge management did not see him for a day, they informed the Ganeshpeth Police. Upon forcibly entering the room, police discovered his body along with five pouches of pesticide, three of which were empty, and two liquor bottles, one of which was almost finished.

Narkhede had used straps from his rucksacks, which he joined to create a makeshift rope, to hang himself from the bathroom window. His decomposed body was sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem. Police are waiting for his family to arrive from Jalgaon to provide more information about the circumstances that may have led to the suicide. “No suicide note was found, and his cell phone is locked. The reasons could be personal,” said Senior Inspector Machhindra Pandit of Ganeshpeth Police Station. A case of accidental death has been registered.

Meanwhile, the discovery of the body has reignited concerns among local residents about the activities taking place in and around Dhamma Nagar and Ganeshpeth. Residents have alleged that several lodges in the area are hubs for anti-social activities, claiming they attract dubious elements, including goons and young girls in school uniforms. Some residents said these lodges have been the site of several police investigations, including cases related to sexual assaults.

“These lodges have become a major nuisance, but people fear filing complaints as the owners are well-connected with local authorities,” a resident shared on condition of anonymity. Residents urged the police to take stricter action to regulate such establishments and restore law and order in the area.

The incident underscores the need for a comprehensive review of local lodge operations and a proactive approach to addressing safety and ethical concerns in the Ganeshpeth locality.