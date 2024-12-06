ED raids in Nagpur, other cities in money laundering case against IAS Sanjeev Hans

ED seized Rs 60 crore in shares, foreign currency worth Rs 16 lakh, and Rs 23 lakh in cash, luxury assets, gold jewellery valued at Rs 1.25 crore, silver worth Rs 11 lakh, and several high-end watches

Nagpur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a series of high-profile raids in Nagpur and at 12 other locations across Delhi, Gurgaon, Kolkata, and Jaipur. The raids were part of an ongoing money laundering investigation into the activities of Bihar cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and others, media reports said. The raids were reportedly conducted on December 3.

The ED’s investigation is centred around allegations that Hans, during his tenure in the Bihar Government and while on Central deputation, generated illicit funds through corrupt practices. The agency claims that Hans’s associates, including a key individual named Gulab Yadav, played a pivotal role in laundering these illicit proceeds.

During the raids, the ED uncovered significant evidence, including shares worth Rs 60 crore in Demat accounts linked to the family members of a close associate of Hans, who is currently in judicial custody. The agency also discovered records of 70 bank accounts suspected to have been used for laundering and concealing illicit funds. Additionally, details of investments worth Rs 18 crore in real estate and cash transaction records were seized.

Among the confiscated items were Rs 60 crore in shares, foreign currency amounting to Rs 16 lakh, and Rs 23 lakh in cash. The ED also seized luxury assets, including gold jewellery valued at Rs 1.25 crore, silver bullion worth Rs 11 lakh, and several high-end watches. Earlier investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had led to the seizure of significant cash amounts, jewellery, and other valuable items from properties linked to Hans and his network.

The ongoing investigation continues to uncover more evidence, with the ED intensifying its scrutiny of Hans and his associates involved in the alleged money laundering operations. Authorities are expected to take further action as they gather more information on the complex web of financial transactions.

Sanjeev Hans and former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate as part of the same investigation. There are a total of 13 accused in the case, and only Yadav and Hans are among those apprehended so far.

Earlier in September, the ED had carried out raids on the properties of Sanjeev Hans and seized cash and valuables worth crores of rupees. The raids, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, took place on September 10, 11, and 12 at five locations, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

According to the ED’s statement, Sanjeev Hans is allegedly involved in money laundering and has been assisting in illegal financial activities. Further investigation also revealed his close association with certain private individuals, with whom he had financial dealings. These findings suggest a deeper network of financial transactions potentially linked to money laundering schemes.

“The agency conducted search operations at five locations across Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata on September 10, 11, and 12. During these raids, the agency seized substantial amounts of unexplained wealth, including cash Rs 87 lakh, 13 kg of silver bullion valued at approximately Rs 11 lakh, 2 kg of gold bullion and jewellery estimated at Rs 1.5 crore,” the ED had said.

Sanjeev Hans, a native of Punjab, is a Divisional Commissioner-ranked officer in Bihar and has held several high-level positions, including District Magistrate in various districts of Bihar.