Two youths killed in tragic flyover accident in Nagpur

Advertisement









Nagpur: In a grim reminder of the perils of reckless driving and neglecting safety measures, two youngsters, Adarsh Samarth (24) and Aditya Meshram (18), lost their lives in a horrific accident on the Narendra Nagar Flyover in Nagpur around midnight on Wednesday. The duo, who was riding without helmets, skidded nearly 50 meters on the road after Samarth lost control of his speeding bike, which rammed into a divider.

The incident occurred amidst an ongoing campaign by the Nagpur traffic police to raise awareness about the importance of wearing helmets. Tragically, this accident is part of a larger series of road mishaps in the city, which saw four fatalities, including two senior citizens, within just 24 hours.

Advertisement

Today’s Rate Friday 6 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,600/- Gold 22 KT 71,200/- Silver / Kg 92,000/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to police, Samarth and Meshram, along with their friend Arjun Vishwakarma, had embarked on a late-night joyride. While Samarth and Meshram were on the bike, Vishwakarma followed on his scooter. The group was heading towards the Coca-Cola Company when disaster struck. On reaching the flyover, Samarth reportedly increased the speed of his bike, leading to the fatal collision with the divider.

The impact left both Samarth and Meshram with severe head injuries. Passersby alerted authorities, and the injured were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital. However, despite efforts to save them, both were declared dead upon arrival.

The Rana Pratap Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident. This incident underscores the urgent need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations, particularly helmet usage, and public awareness campaigns targeting the dangers of overspeeding.

Nagpur’s flyovers have increasingly become hotspots for accidents, raising concerns about the adequacy of safety measures and driver behaviour. This tragedy serves as a sombre reminder of the consequences of neglecting road safety norms.