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Nagpur: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Crime Branch’s Social Security Department has unearthed a large narcotics smuggling racket and seized over 31 kilograms of ganja concealed inside sacks of potatoes and onions. One accused has been arrested while the alleged mastermind managed to escape and is currently on the run.

According to police, the Social Security Department received a tip-off about a suspicious goods vehicle parked near a hotel on the Amravati-Nagpur Road under the jurisdiction of Wadi Police Station. Acting swiftly, the team intercepted the truck and conducted a thorough search.

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During the inspection, police discovered 31.5 kilograms of ganja hidden among bags of vegetables. The contraband was allegedly being transported in a bid to evade detection by law enforcement agencies.

The arrested accused has been identified as Mohammed Shafiq Mohammed Zahruddin Khan (32), a resident of Gujarat, who was driving the vehicle. During interrogation, police learned that the ganja allegedly belonged to Ayyaz Khan, who had arranged for its transportation from Uttar Pradesh.

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Investigators revealed that the truck had earlier unloaded its consignment of potatoes and onions at Kalamna Vegetable Market two days ago. However, the narcotics delivery could not be completed at that time. As the truck later reached a transport company premises on Amravati Road for the delivery of the concealed contraband, police swooped in and caught the driver red-handed.

The alleged mastermind, Ayyaz Khan, escaped during the operation and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

Police seized ganja worth approximately Rs 7.87 lakh, a mobile phone and the goods vehicle valued at around Rs 15 lakh. The total value of the seized property is estimated at nearly Rs 23.07 lakh.

A case has been registered under various provisions of the NDPS Act at Wadi Police Station. Investigators are now probing the wider drug trafficking network and possible links to interstate narcotics suppliers.

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