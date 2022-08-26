‘Death traps’: Average 77 losing life every month on Highways in Nagpur Region: RTI reply

Advertisement

Nagpur: The National Highways in Nagpur Region are turning out to be ‘death traps’ following a series of accidents. An RTI reply has revealed that an average 77 persons are losing life every month on highways in Nagpur Region.

The data was obtained under Right to Information (RTI) Act by Nagpur-based activist Abhay Kolarkar. Kolarkar had sought information from the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Highway Police, Nagpur Region, for the period of 42 months from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022.

Advertisement

Nagpur Region of Highway Police covers 399 km stretch from Umarkhed in Yavatmal district to Gondia district’s border, 511 km stretch from Kandri check-post in Ramtek to Malkapur in Buldhana district, 394 km stretch from Kelvad border in Nagpur district to Devada check-post in Chandrapur district, and 414 km stretch from Deulgaon Raja in Buldhana district to Kelvad border in Nagpur district.

Advertisement

According to the RTI reply received by Kolarkar, total 5,526 accidents took place in the Nagpur region in the aforesaid 42 months. As many as 3,249 persons lost their life in these mishaps, and 2,352 sustained serious injuries. These accidents involved 1,194 trucks, 222 cars, 206 buses, and 2,916 other vehicles. During the same period of 42 months, as many as 6,347 other persons sustained injuries and were saved. As far as different stretches of highway are concerned, a maximum 288 road accidents were reported on Chandrapur-Nagpur Highway. These accidents claimed 162 lives.

The Yavatmal-Nagpur stretch saw 213 accidents in which 129 deaths were reported. On Amravati-Nagpur Highway, 77 accidents were reported and 33 persons lost their lives. As many as 53 persons were killed in 106 accidents reported on Gadchiroli-Nagpur Highway. Thus, on these four highway stretches, a total 377 persons lost their lives in 684 accidents.

However, Highway Police in Nagpur Region do not have any ambulance to extend emergency aid to the injured persons in case of accidents, reveals the reply received by Kolarkar. However, the Highway Police have 17 two-wheelers and 29 four-wheelers. As far as manpower availability is concerned, the post of Superintendent of Police is filled up and so are four posts of Police Inspector. However, the lone sanctioned post of Deputy Superintendent of Police is lying vacant.

Presently, Vaishali Vairagade is holding additional charge of this post. Of 50 sanctioned posts of Assistant Police Inspector/Police Sub-Inspector, five are vacant. The most strain is on lower ranks. Of 578 sanctioned posts below Police Sub-Inspector, only 362 posts are filled, and as many as 216 (37.37 percent) are lying vacant creating severe stress on Highway Police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement