Maharashtra’s first Divyang Park to come up in Nagpur soon: Gadkari

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the process to establish the first park for persons with disabilities is on track and it would be a reality in the next two to three months. A land parcel has been identified besides Lata Mangeshkar Garden in Surya Nagar, and the park would have facilities exclusively for disabled persons so that they too can enjoy and relax. This park would be the first of its kind for Divyang persons in Maharashtra, he said.

The Union Minister was speaking at a function organised by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) for distribution of aids and assistive devices to Divyang persons and senior citizens in Nagpur. The programme was held at Reshimbagh Ground. The appliances are being provided to senior citizens under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY Scheme) and to Divyangjan’ under the ADIP Scheme through Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in association with ALIMCO.

Advertisement

Dr Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, was also present at the programme. A total of 2,41,200 aids and assistive devices worth Rs 34.83 crore will be distributed free of cost under Central Government Scheme to 27,356senior citizens and 7,780 Divyangjan beneficiaries in the Nagpur city.

Advertisement

Gadkari further said that serving the people belonging to marginalized sections of the society and reaching out to the last person in the society with a Government scheme to empower them is our aim. Addressing the gathering Dr Virendra Kumar announced that the Ministry will provide all possible support to establish the first Divyang Park of Maharashtra in Nagpur and the work towards this endeavour will be started soon.

Divyang Park will have different kinds of facilities for Divyangjans like sensory garden, textile pathway touch and smell garden, skill training facility, rehabilitation facility, Sports & infotainment etc. Different types of assistive devices will be distributed among the identified senior citizens and Divyangjan beneficiaries in a phased manner who were registered during assessment camps organised by ALIMCO in association with NMC and District Administration at various locations in Nagpur Urban and Rural Areas.

On the occasion, Gadkari and Dr Kumar felicitated Narendra alias Balya Borkar, ex-corporator, for successfully organising the camps for Vayoshri Yojana and Divyang Yojana. South Nagpur MLA Mohan Mate, Surendra Singh, Additional Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Radhakrishnan B, Municipal Commissioner, Dr Vipin Itankar, District Collector, Deepak Kumar Meena, Additional Municipal Commissioner, Yogesh Kumbhejkar, CEO, Zilla Parishad, Ram Joshi, Additional Commissioner, Vijay Humne, Deputy Commissioner, Dr Ranjana Lade, Secretary, NMC, former MLA Sudhakar Kohale, Pramod Pendke, Deepak Choudhary, Pintu Zalke, all ex-corporators, Devendra Dasture, Jaisingh Chavan, Neeta Thakre were prominently present at the programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement