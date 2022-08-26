Youth thrown off Nagpur bound Garib Rath Exp near Butibori after a tiff, dies

Advertisement

Nagpur: You must have seen or heard many cases of quarrels or fights over very minor issues. However, often these disputes reach such extremes that serious attacks and even murders occur. A similar shocking incident has come to light from Nagpur in which a passenger has lost his life due to a minor tiff.

Shaikh Akbar Jabbar, a native of Akola, died after he was pushed out of the Nagpur bound Garib Rath Express on Thursday near Butibori on Thursday morning, during a scuffle in the overcrowded train. Prior to the incident, a tiff had occurred between travellers who were on way to pay obeisance to Baba Tajuddin whose centenary Urs is on at Bada Tajbag in Nagpur.

A group of youths from Akola had boarded 12113 Garib Rath Express at Akola Railway Station. They included Sheikh Sharik (25), Sheikh Akbar (26) , Mohd Sohail (25) and three others. As the train was jam-packed everybody was trying to locate a vacant seat. Such was the rush that passengers were packed over the capacity of the coach and standing very close to each other near the toilet.

In the melee, Sheikh Akbar pushed Sheikh Sharik in a bid to grab one of the vacant seats. This set off an argument and soon the two came to blows. This was around 8.30 am when the train had crossed Butibori and was on its way to Gumgaon station. In a fit of rage, Sheikh Sharik caught hold of Sheikh Akbar and pushed him from the running train that was at high speed. Sheikh Akbar sustained grievous injuries and died on the track after the fall.

Government Railway Police (GRP) learnt about the incident and they immediately swung into action. They took into preventive custody the group of youths from Akola who were creating ruckus in the coach. During interrogation the other passengers reported that Sheikh Sharik had thrown off Sheikh Akbar from the train leading to the latter’s death. The GRP officials promptly arrested Sheikh Sharik and booked him for murder.

It’s learnt that the deceased Sheikh Akbar was a garage mechanic and was heading to Nagpur to participate in the Baba Tajuddin Urs being held at Tajbagh. The accused Sharik, too, was on his way to attend the Urs.

