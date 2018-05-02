Dear Lottery which is Distributed by Future Gaming hosts a Special Awards Ceremony for the Lottery Winners..

Actress Bhagyashree and Director of Nagaland State Lotteries Mr. Zhothisa Dawhuo grace the occasion.

Dreams do come true. And sometimes all it takes is a little bit of faith, consistent efforts and a humble lottery ticket. It is one such dream that got fulfilled for Nagpur resident Prashant Kumar. Prashant won the grand prize of 1 crore in Dear Weekly Lottery which he purchased for 6 Rupees. Prashant works as a government employee and is happy about securing his kids education and him becoming an Engineer someday – now much closer to reality.

Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited, which has been a leading player in the lottery industry in India, held an award function for the winners of the Lottery which is organized by Government of Nagaland on 18th February, 2020 at Tuli Imperial Hotel in Nagpur. The event was graced by Bollywood actress Ms. Bhagyashree Dassani and Mr. Zhothisa Dawhuo – Director of Nagaland State Lotteries.

Dear Weekly lottery winner Mr. Prashant Kumar of Nagpur upon receiving this lottery exclaimed, “When one buys a lottery ticket, we put all our faith and hope on it and I was buying a lottery ticket for last 4 years hoping one day I will win and I have Won. The ticket cost was just 6 Rupees and I won 1 Crore. I’m extremely grateful to Government for giving people like me and many others the chance to have this great opportunity which changes our fortunes instantly.”

Mr. Zhothisa Dawhuo, Director, Nagaland State Lotteries, who was the chief guest at the event said, “Dear Lottery is a wonderful concept. It gives Hope to a common man to fulfill their dreams that too in just 6 Rupees. It generates Huge Employment and also Generates Huge Revenue from GST and Income Tax. It was great being a part of this event. I wish my heartiest congratulations to the winners and I hope they put this amount to good use for themselves and their family.”

A special bumper draw was curated for the attendees of the event to have them experience ‘the joy of winning’. Bollywood Actress Bhagyashree Dasani said, “Lotteries are not as simple as they seem. They are about hope, they are about dreams. So, yes, it was great attending this event and witnessing the award function. Dear Lottery is doing a great job by helping people get closer to their dreams, I think I too will try my luck at this.”

The occasion called for dual celebrations as The Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper was won by Mr. Ramasamy C of Mumbai, the prize amount for this too being Rupees 1 crore. Upon winning this huge amount, Mr. Ramasamy said, “I work as a Clerk with Indian Army and I never imagined that I will ever have such a huge amount of money. I’m extremely happy, this lottery has come in like a blessing. I plan to buy a house of my own and also get married. My family is also very excited”.

Mr. Charles Martin, Director, Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited said, “We have been the pioneers as distributors of lotteries in India for decades and being the second generation in this, we always aim to change fortunes and provide employment to lakhs of people who are associated with the lottery industry in India. The fact that Lottery is legalized and organized by various State Governments in India stands a testimony that, you can buy lottery and stand a chance to change your life. Congratulations to all the winners on behalf of the Future Gaming family.”

About Future Gaming: Founded in 1991, Future Gaming has been growing at a fast pace in the distribution of traditional paper lotteries of various State Governments.

Future Gaming is a distributor for various State Government Lotteries like West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, etc. It has its distribution network spread across various states where Lotteries are Legal. All the Lotteries that are distributed by Future Gaming are completely conducted by the organizing State Government.