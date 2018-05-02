Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Deadline for tax-saving investments is 31st July

    Income Tax Department offers relief for those who haven’t made tax saving investments. “Understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have further extended deadlines. Now, Tax Saving Investments/Payments for FY 2019-20 can be made upto 31st July, 2020,” the IT department said.

    Earlier, the income tax department had also extended the deadline for filing the tax returns for financial year 2018-19 (assessment year or AY 2019-2020) to July 31, 2020.

    The extended due date for filing ITR for AY 2020-21 is November 30, 2020.

