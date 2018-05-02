Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Thu, May 6th, 2021

    DCP Vinita S features in Femina Pune Magazine’s April 2021 edition

    Nagpur: Vinita S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 2 has featured in prestigious Femina Pune Magazine India’s April 2021 edition.

    DCP Vinita S discussed how collective efforts are the need of the hour in the fight against novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). She has also advised everyone to become their own priority, become their own will, and become their own success story!

    It is pertinent to mention that DCP Vinita S was also listed in the 50 Most Popular District Chief of India, a study conducted by Fem India.


