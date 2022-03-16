Kunal Raut appointed State President of Maharashtra Youth Congress

Nagpur: Kunal Raut, the son of energy minister Nitin Raut, has been appointed as the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief in Maharashtra, replacing Satyajit Tambe, nephew of revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat informed Srinivas BV , Congress Youth President

Kunal secured the highest number of votes, 5,48,267 of the 1,405,739, in the internal elections to the body. This was followed by Shivaraj More (3,80,367) and Sharan Patil (2,46,695).

Sharan is the son of former minister and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) working president Basavraj Patil. More, who started his career with the National Students Union of India (NSUI), was said to be supported by incumbent IYC state unit chief Satyajeet Tambe. There were 14 candidates in the fray.