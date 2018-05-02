Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Apr 2nd, 2020

    DCP Vinita S at ground zero, urges citizens to follow rules, helps poor

    Nagpur: DCP Zone 2, Vinita Sahu visited some Kirana Shops and Fair Price Shops following some complaints of chaos on Thursday night. The DCP urged everyone to follow social distancing law and stand with sufficient distance while buying essential items.

    She also dispatched food packets from Sitabuldi Police Station for poor and deprived.

    She also discussed most important enquired the migrating labourers about their problems and convinced them to stay in shelter homes where government has made provisions for their stay, food and medicines

    At the end she checked all Nakabandi Points.

