DCP Transfers: Chinmay Pandit new Crime Branch DCP, Gajanan Rajmane to lead Zone 3 cops

Nagpur: In an internal reshuffle, Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar transferred seven Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) on Friday.

DCP Chinmay Pandit, who was earlier working as Superintendent of Police in Dhule and later transferred to the city, has been asked to take over the charge of Detection Branch. He replaces DCP Gajanan Rajmane who has now been shifted to Zone-3 for administrative reasons.

It is pertinent to mention that Rajmane had completed two years as Crime Branch DCP. During his tenure, he ended the terror of many gangs including notorious goons like Santosh Ambekar and Ranjit Safelkar.

Similarly, DCP Noorul Hasan has been shifted from Zone-1 to Zone-4. DCP Lohit Matani has been transferred to Zone-1 from Zone-3. DCP Dr Akshay Shinde, who was the In-charge of Zone- 4, has been asked to take over the charge of Economic Offences Wing (EoW).

Manish Kalvaniya, who was Additional SP, Aheri, has already taken over as DCP (Zone-5) following transfer of DCP Neelotpal to Mumbai. DCP Chetna Tidke, who was holding the temporary charge of EoW, has been shifted to Cyber Cell.