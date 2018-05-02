Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Nov 29th, 2019

DCP Rajmane gets nostalgic as he opens ‘Kho-Kho’ feat

Nagpur: “Sports not only help in building physical qualities like stamina, power etc, it pave the foundation of the career and prevents you from getting any physical trauma. I’ve myself was a enthusiastic sportsman during my school and college days. The tricks and move I’ve learnt during that time still help me in my tenure,” said DCP (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane here on Friday.

DCP Rajmane was speaking at the inaugural function of “Kho-Kho competition 2019” organized by the Office of Nagpur Commissioner at Police Headquarters, Katol Road. Police Inspector, Ramanand Singh, Sudhir Nimbalkar, Nagpur and Vidarbha Kho-Kho Association Secretory, Professor, Sunil Sonare former National Level Athlete were present on the dais.

Asserting on how sports teach us art of living and how the dav (moves) of Kushti helped him through his interview, DCP Rajmane said, “I believe sports teach us the art of living. Besides developing physical qualities, sports help you achieve quality skill set. It increases your ability of planning, set strategies, build team work etc.”

“I was enthusiastic sportsmen. I had participated in Kabbadi, Kushti, Karate, kho-kho during my school and college days. During an interview I was once asked how my dav of kushti will help me in policing? To which I replied that in kushti you have to apply your dav (moves) so significantly to come on top. I’ll use same dav during my police tenure to counter difficulties,” mentioned the DCP.

Commenting on fat bellies of some policemen, the DCP said, “Hectic work schedule, uncertain diets are the key factors behind it. However, sports will provide the necessary escape and provide you new avenues of healthy life,” the DCP added.

Eight teams will lock horns in the two-day competition. Commissioner of Police, Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay will felicitate the winners on Saturday.

– Shubham Nagdeve

