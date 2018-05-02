Assembly winter session in Nagpur from Dec 16

Nagpur: With Uddhav Thackeray sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the winter session of State Legislature will be held from Dec 16 in Nagpur.

Administration in Nagpur had started preparation regarding the same way back. Though, Maharashtra CM drama brought the preparation to the uncertain halt.

The session will begin on Saturday, December 16 and conclude on December 24. This year, the winter session is being held a bit late as it took lot of time for the formation of Government. The result of Maharashtra State assembly elections were declared on October 24 and Thackeray took oath of office on Thursday, November 28, exactly one month after.

In fact, speculations were doing rounds that the session would not be conducted because of so much delay. Earlier, probably in 1986, the winter session got lingered on and was held in the month of January, instead of December, when Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar became Chief Minister of Maharashtra.