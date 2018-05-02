Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Nov 29th, 2019

Assembly winter session in Nagpur from Dec 16

Nagpur: With Uddhav Thackeray sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the winter session of State Legislature will be held from Dec 16 in Nagpur.

Administration in Nagpur had started preparation regarding the same way back. Though, Maharashtra CM drama brought the preparation to the uncertain halt.

The session will begin on Saturday, December 16 and conclude on December 24. This year, the winter session is being held a bit late as it took lot of time for the formation of Government. The result of Maharashtra State assembly elections were declared on October 24 and Thackeray took oath of office on Thursday, November 28, exactly one month after.

In fact, speculations were doing rounds that the session would not be conducted because of so much delay. Earlier, probably in 1986, the winter session got lingered on and was held in the month of January, instead of December, when Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar became Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Happening Nagpur
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
DCP Rajmane gets nostalgic as he opens ‘Kho-Kho’ feat
DCP Rajmane gets nostalgic as he opens ‘Kho-Kho’ feat
Nagpur Crime News
Wcl manager blackmailed by woman in Nagpur, booked
Wcl manager blackmailed by woman in Nagpur, booked
Hooligans set clinic ablaze in Nandanvan, booked
Hooligans set clinic ablaze in Nandanvan, booked
Maharashtra News
“लिटील गर्ल” ज्योती आमगे ला सुरक्षा मिळणार, सी.सी.टी.व्ही. चा सुद्धा समावेश करणार : पोलीस आयुक्तांचे आदेश
“लिटील गर्ल” ज्योती आमगे ला सुरक्षा मिळणार, सी.सी.टी.व्ही. चा सुद्धा समावेश करणार : पोलीस आयुक्तांचे आदेश
ताजबाग,सूतगिरणी परिसरातील थकबाकीदार १६ वीज ग्राहकांचा वीज पुरवठा खंडित
ताजबाग,सूतगिरणी परिसरातील थकबाकीदार १६ वीज ग्राहकांचा वीज पुरवठा खंडित
Hindi News
और स्लो हुई देश के विकास की रफ्तार, दूसरी तिमाही में भी गिरी GDP
और स्लो हुई देश के विकास की रफ्तार, दूसरी तिमाही में भी गिरी GDP
साइंस क्विज में दिखा बच्चों का टैलेंट
साइंस क्विज में दिखा बच्चों का टैलेंट
Trending News
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
Uddhav govt to take floor test tomorrow
Uddhav govt to take floor test tomorrow
Featured News
Govt extends FASTag roll out date to Dec 15
Govt extends FASTag roll out date to Dec 15
FASTag : Know how to drive it ahead!
FASTag : Know how to drive it ahead!
Trending In Nagpur
Wcl manager blackmailed by woman in Nagpur, booked
Wcl manager blackmailed by woman in Nagpur, booked
ताजबाग,सूतगिरणी परिसरातील थकबाकीदार १६ वीज ग्राहकांचा वीज पुरवठा खंडित
ताजबाग,सूतगिरणी परिसरातील थकबाकीदार १६ वीज ग्राहकांचा वीज पुरवठा खंडित
‘हिट्स ऑफ उदीत नारायण सिझन – 2’ संगीतमय कार्यक्रम 1दिसम्बर रोजी
‘हिट्स ऑफ उदीत नारायण सिझन – 2’ संगीतमय कार्यक्रम 1दिसम्बर रोजी
‘ हे माझं सरकार ’ अशी भावना जनतेच्या मनात निर्माण व्हावी – मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे
‘ हे माझं सरकार ’ अशी भावना जनतेच्या मनात निर्माण व्हावी – मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे
हायटेन्शन लाईनच्या प्रभावाने बेघर झालेल्यांना १५ दिवसात नवीन घर द्या!
हायटेन्शन लाईनच्या प्रभावाने बेघर झालेल्यांना १५ दिवसात नवीन घर द्या!
जिल्हा परिषद-पंंचायत समिती निवडणूक चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांची निवडणूक प्रभारी म्हणून नियुक्ती
जिल्हा परिषद-पंंचायत समिती निवडणूक चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांची निवडणूक प्रभारी म्हणून नियुक्ती
क्रीडा धोरणासंबंधी सूचना द्या!
क्रीडा धोरणासंबंधी सूचना द्या!
नागरिकांच्या समस्या गांभीर्याने घ्या – महापौर
नागरिकांच्या समस्या गांभीर्याने घ्या – महापौर
माननीय मुख्यमंत्र्यांनी रिफायनरी व पेट्रोकेमिकल प्रकल्प आता विदर्भात आणावा – माजी आमदार डॉ. आशिष देशमुख
माननीय मुख्यमंत्र्यांनी रिफायनरी व पेट्रोकेमिकल प्रकल्प आता विदर्भात आणावा – माजी आमदार डॉ. आशिष देशमुख
शहर बेघर निवाऱ्यास महिला बालकल्याण समितीची भेट
शहर बेघर निवाऱ्यास महिला बालकल्याण समितीची भेट
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145