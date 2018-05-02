Uddhav orders to stop metro work in Aarey

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered to stop the work of Aarey metro car shed project today on Friday.

“I have ordered to stop the work of Aarey metro car shed project today. Metro work will not stop but till next decision, not a single leaf of Aarey will be cut,” Thackeray told journalists in Mantralaya, the state secretariat.

“I’m in mantralaya for the first time. I just had a meeting with the secretaries and we introduced each other. I told them to use taxpayers money in the best way, and that it should not be wasted,” Thackeray said.