Chinese manja cuts rtd Bank Managers’ throat in Besa, condition stable after 7 stitches

Nagpur: In a freak accident, a 62-year-old retired Bank Manager almost had his throat cut open after a sharp manja used to fly kites, slashed his neck near Besa Chowk here, on Friday evening. The man, identified as Prakash Pote, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he reportedly received seven stitches.

The incident occurred when Pote was on his way home, after paying a visit to his relative on a two-wheeler. It is when the sharp thread got tangled around his neck near Besa Chowk. Notably, Pote was covering his neck with a scarf. However, the razor sharp Chinese Manja caused a deep cut on his neck.

The incident, which occurred right before the Sankranti, has raised the anxiety of the Nagpurians.