DCP Lohit Matani reviews Law and Order situation at MIHAN SEZ

Nagpur: The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1 Lohit Matani on Monday conducted a meeting with officials of MIHAN SEZ regarding the Law and Order situation.

ACP Sonegaon and Sr PI Sonegaon were prominently present on this occasion.

DCP Matani headed the discussion over measures to prevent sexual harrasment of women employees at workplace with MIHAN officals. He also assured sufficient police presence in the area and positioning of a police out post.

In a bid to increase coordination between police and companies located in MIHAN, DCP Lohit Matani vowed to intensify patrolling in the area and devising measures.