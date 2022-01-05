Covid Blast: Cases soar 350% in Nagpur city within 5 days, active cases near 1k

Nagpur: In a disturbing trend, the Second Capital of the State has reported around 350% rise in the cases of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) within just five days of New Year 2022, suggests the data tabled by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

Nagpur city has been constantly reporting the worrisome surge in Covid-19 cases since the dawn of the New Year. On January 1, the city reported 47 cases, then cases jumped to 73 on January 2, breached the 100 mark and reported 105 cases on January 3, 166 on January 4 and a whopping 329 cases in the last 24-hours. On January 1, 258 active cases were present in the city, while on January 5, the number exponentially increased to 906.

The worrisome surge of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) and Omicron continues to make Nagpur Administration anxious. Nagpur city on Wednesday reported 329 fresh Covid cases, though no death was reported in the city. It is pertinent to mention that the addition of cases from Nagpur Rural and Outside the District are yet to be made in the list.

The Administration is likely to announce a fresh pair of restrictions to contain the rampant spread. Notably, the State Government has already enforced Night Curfew across the city ahead of Christmas 2020 and New Year Celebration last year.

The Covid cases growth are as follows:

47 on Jan 1

73 on Jan 2

105 on Jan 3

166 on Jan 4

329 on Jan 5