Corona footprint withdrawing

The Coronavirus footprint is receding in India with 1,86,364 new infections recorded on Friday, the lowest single day figures in 44 days. The death toll in the country also dipped to 3,660 in the past 24 hours, as per the latest Health Ministry bulletin.

The daily positivity rate is 9 per cent, less than 10 per cent for the fourth consecutive day. Daily deaths in the states also showed a downward trend, as figures in Maharashtra dropped from 992 on Thursday to 884, followed by 476 in Karnataka as against 530 a day earlier, Tamil Nadu (474), Uttar Pradesh (187) and Delhi (117).

The country’s total caseload stands at 2,75,55,459, out of which 2,48,93,410 have recovered, a recovery rate of 90.34 per cent while active cases decreased by 76,755 in 24 hours, pushing down the country’s active caseload to 23,43,152, which is 8.5 per cent of the total caseload.

The daily vaccinations in India also jumped to 29.19 lakh while 20.70 lakh persons underwent Coronavirus tests in the past 24 hours, resulting in 33.90 crore tested so far. Those vaccinated so far increased to 20.57 crore.

With 33,361 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Karnataka with 24,214 new infections. Kerala reported 24,166 cases. Maharashtra 21,273 cases, and Andhra Pradesh 16,167 cases. The case count was 13,046 for West Bengal. Meanwhile, Delhi reported 153 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in 24 hours, exceeding the total number of cases from 620 to 773.

The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,672,180), Karnataka (2,523,998), Kerala (2,448,554), Tamil Nadu (1,978,621), Uttar Pradesh (1,680,684), and Andhra Pradesh (1,643,557).