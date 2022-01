Nagpur: Zone 1 cops led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lohit Matani on Saturday conducted Special Grievance Redressal Camp. Besides, DCP Matani; All the Senior Police Inspectors of Zone 1 were prominently present on this occasion.

DCP Matani interacted with total 30 applicants and non-applicants on this occasion. The DCP heard and disposed off the applications of the complainants.

In the follow up to this event, respective police stations have disposed 30 applications each in this week.