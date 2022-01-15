Covid-19: Nagpur reports 2,150 fresh cases, 1 death; active cases near 10K mark

Nagpur: The worrisome surge of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) and Omicron continues to worry Nagpur Administration as the Second Capital of the State reported a whopping 2,150 fresh cases and one death, in the last 24-hours. Nagpur City alone reported around 1,669 fresh Covid cases, though no death was reported in the city. In the last 24-hours, 695 persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 1,669 cases were reported from Nagpur city while 392 cases were cropped up in Nagpur rural. 89 cases were reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 5,06,787 and the number of deaths rose to 10,129. The sum of 4,86,844 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district dropped to 96.06% while active cases jumped to 9,814.