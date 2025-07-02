DCP-Level Transfers in Nagpur: Lohit Matani Appointed as DCP Traffic, Further Changes Announced

Advertisement



Nagpur— The Nagpur City Police Department has announced additional key changes in the DCP-level positions as part of its recent administrative reshuffle, following updates from the Police Commissioner’s Office.

As per the revised transfer orders, the following updates have been made:

Updated Appointments and Transfers:

Lohit Matani has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Nagpur City , replacing the earlier assigned officer.

has been appointed as , replacing the earlier assigned officer. Niketan Kadam (IPS) , who was previously transferred to the Traffic Department, has now been reassigned back as DCP, Zone 5 , Nagpur City.

, who was previously transferred to the Traffic Department, has now been reassigned back as , Nagpur City. Rishikesh Reddy Singa, who was earlier posted as DCP, Zone 2, will now serve as DCP, Zone 1, Nagpur City.

These changes come in addition to the previously announced appointments of Nityanand Jha as DCP, Zone 5 (now replaced by Kadam), and other intra-departmental transfers approved by the city-level Police Establishment Board.

All officers are instructed to take charge at their respective new postings immediately and submit official reports confirming the assumption of duty.

The reshuffle aims to streamline departmental functioning and ensure effective policing across various city zones.