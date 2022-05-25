DC Interiors by Divya Chhangani curating awful spaces by continuous innovation.

Divya Chhangani has shown her A-game as an interior designer in Nagpur for residential and commercial spaces.
Over the years, there have been several industries and sectors that have been on a constant growth pedestal. Even the current trying times that had put a hold on the development and growth of various industries have gradually started opening. Among these industries, the real estate, designing, and architecture niches have been a few that were also affected by the disrupting times; however, things are now looking brighter in these industries, especially for the interior designing niche, which has helped pave the path of success for some truly skilled and talented interior designers and professionals out there. We couldn’t help but notice the rise of one such young and determined interior designer named Divya Chhangani, who today has made her niche prominent with her firm called DC Interiors.
Divya Chhangani is not your average girl who has been following the crowd in the interior designing industry; she is definitely much more than that, which can be proved by the excellence and expertise she has attained in a short span in an industry already known for many established players. She is an emerging interior designer in Nagpur, Maharashtra, for residential and commercial spaces, but still has managed to turn people’s heads with her extraordinary work and contemporary concepts that have the power to deliver in-trend ideas while keeping in mind every need and demand of her clients for their homes and commercial spaces.
Her incredible design ideas have struck a chord with her clients and have turned their spaces into happy spaces. She says that especially after the pandemic when the work-from-home culture was pushed for, more and more people came forward to transform their homes and turn into spaces that could also give them a professional vibe besides being homely. Divya Chhangani made sure to meticulously design things for them during such times as well. From planning things with her clients, making layouts, designs, getting them finalized to keeping in constant touch with them on video calls, designing different rooms with different vibes, colours, and designs, to focusing on what her clients seek and delivering on her promises, she proved her mettle in the industry.
This passionate woman has already handled over 40 projects directly or indirectly across the Vidarbha region and is even more pumped to do more and be more in the industry in the coming years with her one-of-a-kind interior designing firm, DC Interiors.