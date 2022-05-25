Nagpur: Accused in Bhagalpur bomb blast case arrested from Mominpura

Nagpur: An Accused in a bomb blast case reported in Bhagalpur district of Bihar in 2017 was arrested by Tehsil police from Mominpura area here, on Tuesday.
Cops have arrested the accused identified as Mohd Tanveer Mohd Manzoor (32), a resident of Anandpur village of Bhagalpur district of Bihar. A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were also seized by the police from the accused.
According to police sources, the accused came to Nagpur last week and stayed at the woman’s residence. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Manzoor on Tuesday. He was accused in two cases including a bomb blast case reported in 2017, the official said. He escaped from police custody when he was being produced in the court in Bihar. Soon after, he came to Nagpur.
An offence under provisions of Arms act was registered by Tehsil police