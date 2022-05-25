Nagpur: Accused in Bhagalpur bomb blast case arrested from Mominpura

Advertisement

Nagpur: An Accused in a bomb blast case reported in Bhagalpur district of Bihar in 2017 was arrested by Tehsil police from Mominpura area here, on Tuesday.

Cops have arrested the accused identified as Mohd Tanveer Mohd Manzoor (32), a resident of Anandpur village of Bhagalpur district of Bihar. A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were also seized by the police from the accused.