Kapil Dev to grace concluding function of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav on May 28

Nagpur: Legendary cricketer and 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev will grace the closing ceremony of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav Season 4 on Saturday, May 28 evening. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will preside over the function.

Singer, songwriter, record producer, voice-over, performer and actor Armaan Malik will also perform a live concert on the same evening at Yashwant Stadium.