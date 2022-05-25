Kapil Dev to grace concluding function of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav on May 28

Advertisement
Nagpur: Legendary cricketer and 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev will grace the closing ceremony of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav Season 4 on Saturday, May 28 evening. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will preside over the function.
Singer, songwriter, record producer, voice-over, performer and actor Armaan Malik will also perform a live concert on the same evening at Yashwant Stadium.
Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Kedar will be the chief guest of the closing ceremony. The function will also be graced by Opposition Leader in State Assembly and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, MLA Chandrashekhar Bawankule, D S Kim, Executive Director, Hyundai, Jasmit Singh, Associate Vice-President, JCB India Limited and others.
