Published On : Mon, Nov 25th, 2019

DBA inaugrated the much needed shuttle services for lawyers

District Bar Association (DBA) has taken measures to decongest the overcrowded premises of the District and Sessions Court, Nagpur, there has been yet another milestone laid down to put an end to inconveniences faced by the legal fraternity.

On Monday, 25 November 2019, the lawyers’ association had given a headstart to its Free Shuttle Services exclusively for legal fraternity to ferry them from the court premises to the Suyog Building and Crorepati Lane, where their vehicles would be parked.

The Shuttle Services was inaugurated by the hands of Shri. A.J. Mantri, Principal District Judge, Adv. Kamal Satuja and Shri. S.J. Bharuka, District Judge, Nagpur and various other dignitaries.

“The Shuttle Service being started is an initiation to solve the parking issues as well as inconvenience caused to our colleagues due to insufficient parking space in the court premises. This endeavour to put an end to the hindrances faced by the advocates especially the senior members of the bar, could not be possible without the much needed support from bench/judiciary”, said DBA President, Advocate Kamal Satuja and Sectretary Advocate Nitin Deshmukh.

Adv. Minakshi Maheshwari, Adv. Kirti Kadu, Adv. Parul Shendre, Adv. Shabana Khan, Adv. Saurabh Raut, Adv. Vinod Khobre, Adv. Roshan Bagde, Adv. Ashish Shende, Adv. Abdul Bashir, Adv. Ajay Lokhare, Adv. Akhtar Ansari were prominently present during the inauguration.

