Published On : Mon, Nov 25th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Our fight is for Satyamev Jayate: Uddhav

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses the MLAs, says, “The strength of our alliance cannot be captured in any camera lens. We have arrived, clear our way.”

He adds, “If you do not know what Shiv Sena is, try crossing our way, we will show you what Shiv Sena is. We are not here for just 5 years. We are starting from Maharashtra, and then we will move ahead.”

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today invited Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai, where he said the three-party combine will showcase their show of strength. “We are all one and together, watch our 162 together for the first time at grand Hyatt at 7 pm. Come and watch yourself,” he tweeted.

