DBA donates masks, sanitizes to Mayo Hospital

Nagpur: District Bar Association (DBA) on Thursday donated N 95 masks (100) and sanitizer (25 packs of 500 ml. each) to Dr Vyavhare, HOD of Forensic Department, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Nagpur.

Beside this, DBA also promised to provide PPE kits to Doctors shortly.

Adv Kamal Satuja -President, DBA

Adv Nitin Deshmukh – Secretary, DBA

Adv Anil Govardipe – Member, Bar Council of Maharashtra, Adv Mohan Bajpai- Senate Member n Adv Nilesh Gaidhane were present on the occasion.