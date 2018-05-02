Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Thu, Apr 9th, 2020

    DBA donates masks, sanitizes to Mayo Hospital

    Nagpur: District Bar Association (DBA) on Thursday donated N 95 masks (100) and sanitizer (25 packs of 500 ml. each) to Dr Vyavhare, HOD of Forensic Department, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Nagpur.

    Beside this, DBA also promised to provide PPE kits to Doctors shortly.

    Adv Kamal Satuja -President, DBA
    Adv Nitin Deshmukh – Secretary, DBA
    Adv Anil Govardipe – Member, Bar Council of Maharashtra, Adv Mohan Bajpai- Senate Member n Adv Nilesh Gaidhane were present on the occasion.

