Daylight Murder at Ram Nagar Square Shocks Nagpur

Nagpur: A brutal murder in broad daylight at Ram Nagar Square on March 7 sent shockwaves across the city. The incident, which falls under the jurisdiction of Ambazari Police Station, has raised serious concerns about public safety.
According to police sources, a vegetable vendor allegedly killed a puncture repair worker following an unknown dispute. The exact motive behind the crime remains unclear.
Police officers rushed to the scene and have begun an investigation. Authorities are working to uncover further details, and a comprehensive report will be released soon.