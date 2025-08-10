Day After Nagpur’s Koradi Temple Gate Collapse: Debris Clearance & Probe On

Advertisement



Nagpur: A day after a section of the under-construction entrance gate at the Koradi Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Temple collapsed, injuring 15–16 workers, heavy debris clearance operations are in full swing at the site. The accident occurred on Saturday evening between 8:00 and 8:15 pm, sending a massive dust cloud across the temple premises and leaving a heap of rubble nearly 4–5 feet high.

All injured workers were rushed to nearby hospitals with minor injuries. Authorities confirmed that there were no fatalities.

Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) Chairman Sanjay Meena stated that the gate construction was being carried out through the NMRDA, and an immediate technical investigation has been ordered. “We have instructed officials to investigate the incident thoroughly. Initial findings indicate that strong vibrations from construction equipment may have caused the structure to give way suddenly,” Meena said.

Inspector Krupal Mule of the 5th Battalion National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reported that their team arrived to find the entire gate structure already collapsed. “We were informed that everyone present had sustained injuries but was rescued. Our team carried out both physical and canine searches, and so far, no one appears to be trapped. However, final confirmation will come only after the debris is fully cleared,” Mule explained.

The site currently remains cordoned off, with earthmovers and heavy machinery deployed to speed up the clearance process. Traffic in the surrounding area has been partially restricted to facilitate rescue and clean-up work.

Authorities are now focusing on pinpointing the exact cause of the collapse and implementing stricter safety protocols for ongoing construction projects in Nagpur to prevent similar incidents.