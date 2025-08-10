Nagpur–Pune Vande Bharat Express Flagged Off by PM Modi, Longest-Route Train Yet in India

Advertisement



Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Ajni (Nagpur)–Pune Vande Bharat Express, introducing a new semi-high-speed train that cuts travel time between the two cities to around 12 hours. The flag-off was conducted digitally from Bengaluru, marking another milestone in Indian Railways’ push for faster, more comfortable travel across Maharashtra.

A Faster, Modern Link Across Maharashtra

The Ajni–Pune Vande Bharat Express, operated by Central Railway, covers 881 kilometres in about 12 hours — the quickest journey time yet for this route, overtaking services like the Pune Humsafar and Azad Hind Express.

Designated as Train No. 26101 (Pune to Ajni) and 26102 (Ajni to Pune), it will run six days a week — off on Tuesdays from Pune and Mondays from Ajni. The Pune departure is at 06:25 hrs, reaching Ajni at 18:25 hrs, while the Ajni departure is at 09:50 hrs, reaching Pune at 21:50 hrs.

Gold Rate 08 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,01,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 94,700/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,800/- Platinum ₹ 46,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Key Stops Along the Route

The train halts at ten major stations: Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahmednagar, and Daund Chord Line — improving connectivity for towns and cities across the state.

Passenger Comfort and Capacity

With eight coaches — one Executive Chair Car (EC) and seven Chair Cars (CC) — the train can seat 590 passengers (44 in EC, 546 in CC). It offers modern amenities designed for comfort, speed, and efficiency.

CM Fadnavis Welcomes New Service

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed the launch as a major step forward: