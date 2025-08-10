Nagpur–Pune Vande Bharat Express Flagged Off by PM Modi, Longest-Route Train Yet in India

Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Ajni (Nagpur)–Pune Vande Bharat Express, introducing a new semi-high-speed train that cuts travel time between the two cities to around 12 hours. The flag-off was conducted digitally from Bengaluru, marking another milestone in Indian Railways’ push for faster, more comfortable travel across Maharashtra.
A Faster, Modern Link Across Maharashtra
The Ajni–Pune Vande Bharat Express, operated by Central Railway, covers 881 kilometres in about 12 hours — the quickest journey time yet for this route, overtaking services like the Pune Humsafar and Azad Hind Express.
Designated as Train No. 26101 (Pune to Ajni) and 26102 (Ajni to Pune), it will run six days a week — off on Tuesdays from Pune and Mondays from Ajni. The Pune departure is at 06:25 hrs, reaching Ajni at 18:25 hrs, while the Ajni departure is at 09:50 hrs, reaching Pune at 21:50 hrs.
Key Stops Along the Route
The train halts at ten major stations: Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahmednagar, and Daund Chord Line — improving connectivity for towns and cities across the state.
Passenger Comfort and Capacity
With eight coaches — one Executive Chair Car (EC) and seven Chair Cars (CC) — the train can seat 590 passengers (44 in EC, 546 in CC). It offers modern amenities designed for comfort, speed, and efficiency.
CM Fadnavis Welcomes New Service
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed the launch as a major step forward:
“Today is a matter of great joy for all of us that the Vande Bharat train from Nagpur to Pune has started. We had made a request to the Railway Minister, and he had spoken of taking a positive decision. That decision has been implemented today by the PM. The most important thing is that among all the Vande Bharat trains started so far, this is the longest-distance train. This train will cover 881 kilometres in 12 hours.”
मा. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी के करकमलों से आज नागपुर-पुणे वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस का शुभारंभ होना खुशी की बात है। इससे विदर्भ व उत्तर महाराष्ट्र से पुणे की यात्रा करनेवाले प्रवासियों की होनेवाली सुविधा के संदर्भ में मीडिया से संवाद..
