5-Year-Old Girl Mauled by Stray Dogs in Nagpur’s Trimurti Nagar; Residents Demand Action

Nagpur: What was supposed to be a carefree evening turned into a horrifying ordeal for a 5-year-old girl in Deshpande Layout, Trimurti Nagar, when she was attacked by a pack of 8–10 stray dogs around 5 p.m. on Friday.

The victim, daughter of a daily-wager-turned-security guard, sustained deep wounds on her neck and shoulders and is undergoing treatment at Radhakrishna Hospital.

“I was on my way to my hometown in Madhya Pradesh for Rakhi when I got the call. By the time I returned, my daughter had been mauled,” said the distraught father, who moved to Nagpur just four months ago seeking work.

The attack occurred on an almost deserted street. A kirana shop owner spotted the child being dragged and raised an alarm. A passing motorcyclist then intervened, using his bike to drive away the dogs and rescue the bleeding child.

Residents say this is not an isolated incident — stray dog attacks have become alarmingly frequent in the city. “If our children cannot step outside without fear, who will take responsibility?” questioned one local.

The father blamed both the unchecked street dog population and the rampant public feeding of strays. “People feed them milk, bread, biscuits, and chapatis on the roadside. The dogs gather in packs and attack passersby. There should be penalties for such irresponsible feeding,” he said.

The Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, aimed at sterilising and vaccinating stray dogs, has been moving at a sluggish pace, leaving thousands of unsterilised dogs on the streets. Complaints to civic authorities continue to mount with little visible action.

Now, residents are demanding urgent measures — from aggressive sterilisation drives and stricter pet ownership rules to banning roadside feeding of strays in unsafe areas.

With the city’s safety at stake, the question remains: When will the Nagpur Municipal Corporation take decisive, visible action to prevent the next attack?