Day 1 of Winter Session: MVA stages protest demanding ‘EVM hatao, lokshahi bachao’

Advertisement













Nagpur: On the first day of the Winter Session in Nagpur, the Opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) launched a vocal protest against the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), raising questions about the integrity of recent elections. The protest, held at the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan, resonated with chants of “EVM hatao, lokshahi bachao” (Remove EVMs, Save Democracy), setting a confrontational tone for the session.

Prominent MVA leaders, including former Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress leaders Nana Patole, Bhai Jagtap, Nitin Raut, NCP’s Jitendra Awhad were at the forefront of the demonstration. Sporting placards and raising slogans, they accused the ruling alliance of undermining the democratic process by tampering with EVMs.

Advertisement

Today's Rate Mon 16 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,900/- Gold 22 KT 71,500/- Silver / Kg 89,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The protest drew considerable attention, with leaders across the MVA spectrum — including the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) — uniting to demand a return to ballot paper voting to ensure transparency and fairness in elections.

Speaking to reporters outside the Vidhan Bhavan, Vijay Wadettiwar expressed the MVA’s stance, asserting that public trust in EVMs has been eroded. “People have lost faith in EVMs. The recent Assembly elections saw a massive mandate for the Mahayuti, but there are serious doubts about the credibility of the voting process. The allegations of tampering and manipulation cannot be ignored,” Wadettiwar said.

Bhai Jagtap echoed similar concerns, emphasizing that restoring faith in the electoral process is essential for the survival of democracy. “If elections are perceived as rigged, it undermines the very foundation of democracy. The government must act now to ensure fair elections,” he stated.