A Detailed Guide to the Common Types of Visas in India

Indian residents who wish to travel abroad for leisure, business, and other purposes must opt for a visa offered by the respective foreign country. The visa helps Indian residents to enter international countries without any restrictions making travel hassle and convenient. It serves as a gateway for Indians who wish to travel abroad. With rapid globalization and better international relations, Indians receive access to numerous types of visas that they can apply for. Travel visas, business visas, and medical visas are common types of visas. Following are the popular types of visas in India that Indian residents can apply for in foreign embassies:

Travel Visa

Indian residents can apply for a travel visa to travel abroad for leisure, shopping, and general exploration of new countries. Offering hurdle-free access to foreign countries, Indian residents can obtain a travel visa that can be of two types’ i.e. long term and short-term travel visas. Long-term visas help Indians to travel abroad for a period ranging between 1 to 6 months with multiple entries. Indians however have to apply for a travel visa before travelling for unrestricted entry. Some countries even provide on-arrival travel visas as well like Vietnam. If you want to know which countries have visa on arrival for Indians ,

Iran, Jordan, Maldives, Vietnam, Saint Lucia, and Qatar are some countries that offer visas on arrival to Indian residents for hassle-free travel.

Business Visa:

A business visa for Indian residents helps to travel to a foreign country for conferences, business meetings, and other work-related purposes. A business visa offers a short-term stay in a foreign nation. Moreover, one has to apply for a business visa and complete all the necessary paperwork like submission of official letter of intent and business invite for conference from the company.

Student Visa:

Indian students who wish to study in foreign universities apply for student visas. The visa helps students to travel, and stay in foreign countries to complete their education. One has to complete various requirements including submission of essential documents like a letter of admission from a foreign University, identity proofs, language test score sheet, etc.

Medical Visa:

Indians even apply for medical visas in order to gain access to the medical facilities available in foreign nations. The visa helps Indian residents travel abroad to the United States, the UK, and other countries to get medical health check-ups, surgery, and other healthcare facilities that Indian hospitals cannot deliver.

Transit Visa:

Indian residents while traveling abroad may have to take a connecting flight that lands in a different country other than their final destination. A transit visa proves beneficial in such situations allowing Indian travellers to opt for short term layover in a different country. The validity of a transit visa ranges between 24 to 72 hours.

Indian residents opt for one of the above-mentioned visa types to travel and enter foreign nations.