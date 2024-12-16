Maha power play: Cabinet expansion done, all eyes now on portfolios!!

Advertisement













Nagpur: With the swearing-in of 39 new ministers, the Maharashtra Government has moved past the Cabinet expansion phase, but the next big political spectacle is the allocation of portfolios. All eyes are now on who will bag the coveted positions, with intense negotiations underway among the ruling alliance partners — BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

Home portfolio sparks turf war

Advertisement

Today's Rate Mon 16 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,900/- Gold 22 KT 71,500/- Silver / Kg 89,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The Home portfolio has emerged as a major flashpoint between the BJP and Shiv Sena. While Shiv Sena is pressing hard for the high-profile department, insiders suggest that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to retain the portfolio, backed by the BJP’s central leadership. “The BJP has refused to yield to the Sena’s demand, reaffirming its stance,” said sources familiar with the discussions.

In a bid to appease its ally, the BJP is reportedly open to handing over the Urban Development portfolio to the Shiv Sena. This move is seen as a calculated concession to balance the power dynamics within the alliance.

The Finance portfolio, another critical department, was at the centre of a prolonged tug-of-war among the three coalition partners. After nearly three weeks of deliberations, the BJP has conceded this influential portfolio to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a decision that underscores the growing clout of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar within the alliance.

Internal and external challenges for BJP

Beyond managing its allies, the BJP faced significant internal challenges in the Cabinet expansion process. The sheer number of aspirants within the party far exceeded the available berths, forcing the leadership to walk a tightrope in finalizing its ministerial list. This internal jostling was one of the key reasons behind the delay in the Cabinet’s formation, sources revealed.

Eknath Shinde, who stepped down from his Chief Ministerial position to take on the role of Deputy CM, faced his own challenges. While the Shiv Sena initially secured 57 seats in the Assembly polls, its numbers grew to 40 after breaking away from Uddhav Thackeray’s faction in 2022. However, the allocation of only a dozen Cabinet berths to the Shiv Sena faction has reportedly left some members disgruntled.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also pushed hard for greater representation and key portfolios for the NCP. While his ambitions were somewhat curtailed, his success in securing the Finance portfolio has been viewed as a significant win for the party, according to political insiders.

Portfolio allocation in next two days: CM

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking to reporters in Nagpur on Sunday, confirmed that the allocation of portfolios would be finalized within the next two days. His statement came shortly after the swearing-in ceremony concluded in Nagpur.

“The final list of portfolio allocations will be announced soon. Deliberations are in the final stages, and we’ll ensure a balanced and efficient team for Maharashtra,” Fadnavis assured reporters.

As the suspense over portfolio allocation continues, the decisions made in the coming days are expected to shape the course of Maharashtra’s governance and political landscape in the months ahead.