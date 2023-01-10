Truck rams into parked car on Sitabuldi Flyover in Nagpur

Nagpur: In yet another incident of mishaps on flyover, a truck reportedly rammed into a parked car on Aadiwasi Gowari Shahid Udan Pool, in Sitabuldi area in the wee hours of Tuesday. The incident reported under Dhantoli Police Station.

According to police sources, no casualties reported in the incident. However, the barricades of the flyover was severely damaged followed the impact. Following the incident, the squad of Dhantoli Cops rushed to the spot and cleared both the vehicles.

Further investigations are on.

