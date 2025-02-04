Dawoodi Bohra Community Promotes Interfaith Harmony and Environmental Conservation in Nagpur

Under the esteemed guidance of His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Saheb, the Dawoodi Bohra community organised a significant event to foster interfaith harmony and environmental conservation. The program, which took place at Jamali English School, Shanti Nagar, Nagpur, was led by Janab Taha Bhaisahab Hakimuddin Saheb. During the event, bird feeders were presented to the India Peace Centre (IPC), marking a step towards enhancing both the community’s commitment to the environment and its dedication to interfaith dialogue.

The India Peace Centre, located in Civil Lines, Nagpur, is a prominent organisation focused on peacebuilding, interfaith collaboration, and environmental sustainability. IPC runs several impactful programs such as the “School of Peace,” which trains youth on the principles of peace education and works for the cause of interfaith harmony, environment, demilitarisation, peace and social justice.

Janab Tana, speaking at the occasion, emphasised the Bohra community’s commitment to environmental conservation and the promotion of interfaith harmony. He also announced that the community would provide food for the birds for the next year, ensuring their well-being on the IPC campus.

Mr. Angeleous Michael, Director of the India Peace Centre, shared insights about the IPC’s mission and its various peace-building initiatives. Dr. Tejinder Singh Rawal, the Treasurer and trustee of the IPC, elaborated on the Centre’s ongoing activities and discussed how this collaboration with the Dawoodi Bohra community would enhance societal welfare, particularly in terms of environmental awareness and fostering interfaith understanding.

Dr. Rawal said, “We view this gesture of the Dawoodi Bohra community as a valuable partnership that brings together two vital elements—environmental stewardship and interfaith harmony. IPC is committed to advancing its mission of promoting peace, unity, and sustainability, and initiatives like these contribute significantly to a more harmonious and environmentally conscious society. The support from the Bohra community in providing resources for bird conservation not only nurtures the environment but also symbolises a shared responsibility to protect and nurture all forms of life.”

The event saw the presence of key figures such as Amil Saheb Shaikh Shabbir Bhai Saifee, Secretary Shaikh Najmuddin Bhai Fidvi, Mr. Mohammad Master, and many other prominent members of the Bohra community. Additionally, IPC members including Mr. Amarjit Singh Matharu, Mrs. Rinklu Matharu, Mrs. Simi Rawal, and Mrs. Alefia Master, also attended, emphasising the spirit of cooperation among all those involved.