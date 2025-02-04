NMC employees caught dumping sewage into Pohra River to face music

Nagpur: In a glaring case of negligence, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) employees were caught red-handed dumping sewage directly into the Pohra River using a suction-cum-jetting machine. Following media reports exposing the act, the civic body has now decided to impose fines on the responsible staff.

A local daily recently published damning photographs showing an NMC suction-cum-jetting machine (MH31-DZ-0772), deployed under Hanuman Nagar Zone, discharging sewage and muck straight into the river from a culvert in Hudkeshwar. The images sparked outrage, forcing the NMC’s Solid Waste Management Department to take action.

While NMC has been investing crores — backed by Central and State Government funding — on projects to clean the Nag, Pili, and Pohra rivers, such reckless dumping raises serious questions about the civic body’s commitment to environmental protection. The Pohra River Pollution Abatement Project, worth ₹900 crore, was launched last year to lay 500 km of sewer lines, yet NMC’s own workers are undoing these efforts by polluting the very water bodies they claim to clean.

Adding to the irony, NMC frequently penalizes citizens for littering and polluting public spaces, yet when its own staff is caught in the act, accountability remains questionable. The civic administration now faces mounting pressure to not just fine the culprits but also ensure stringent monitoring to prevent such violations in the future.