Dating Trends for 2021: Choose a Partner Based on Zodiac Signs and More

2021 is a very strange time to try and find new love. In this crazy world ravaged by COVID, we are all trying new ways to meet people while still adhering to the strict social-distancing rules which come with the lockdown.

There have been a number of trends that have grown in popularity in recent months. In all honesty, we don’t think these new dating fads are going to go away any time soon either. People are enjoying dating success thanks to these innovative approaches.

Want to know more about these online dating trends? Check out the rest of our article below!

Virtual dating is very popular in the time of COVID

Thanks to lockdown, people can’t go out and meet people like they used to do. In order to scratch this itch, more and more singles are flocking to virtual dating sites in order to find romance and even just casual online fun.

These sorts of dating sites allow you to create an avatar and participate in virtual dates. You can head to computer-generated bars and clubs and even dance with other people all from the comfort of your own home.

People using zodiac signs to find new people

We do a lot of research in preparation for our articles. We have found that more and more singles are dating each other based on their zodiac signs. This might seem crazy at first, but people place great importance on compatibility. This is a novel way to find somebody who has something in common with you. Stereotypically, society assumes character traits based on your star sign. If you are a Scorpio, you have our sympathies!

However, some zodiac signs are supposed to be compatible with others. It may seem crazy, but people are experiencing some positive results when choosing their dates based on this factor. Do some research and figure out which zodiac signs go best with yours – the stars could align for your love life!

Casual dating is on the decline

Thanks to lockdown, casual dating has become a lot less popular. People are more aware of the current health risks and don’t want to put themselves in harm’s way for a little bit of fun.

One solution many people have found is to enter into a relationship with somebody for the duration of lockdown. This allows them to get enough physical intimacy without going crazy and also keeps them safe in the process.

Lots of new terms for modern dating behaviors

There are plenty of new dating terms that have arisen in the COVID-era. Our personal favorites?Apcoalypsing and wokefishing. The former means treating every relationship as if it could be your last. In a world ravaged by a pandemic, we are not surprised by this mentality. The latter concerns using the increasingly progressive viewpoint of liberals in order to sleep with them.

Playing Hardball

One of the newest terms to hit the dating world in 2021 is “hardballing”. Essentially, this means you date people as if you were a CEO. You stop hanging out with partners who don’t give you exactly what you are looking for in a relationship – casual or long-term. More and more singles are getting increasingly confident when it comes to telling partners exactly what they want.

Final thoughts

As you can see, the dating world has changed dramatically over the last year. Then again, dating habits are continually adapting to the world around them. We hope you are a little more informed and entertained.



