Axis Bank Accounts: H.C. issued Notices to Axis Bank , SBI and Ex.C.M. Devendra Fadnavis

Asked them to file reply within 4 weeks

Nagpur: In Criminal Public Interest litigation No.5 of 2019 ( Mohnish Jabalpure Vs. State of Maharashra and others ) before the Bombay High Court Nagpur Bench seeking probe and action against the responsibles in the matter of transfer of Govt.employees of M.S. Police , Law & Judiciary , Urban Devlopment etc. Dept.’s salary accounts got tranfered from Nationalized Banks to Axis Bank on the basis of circular of Home Dept. Dated 11.05.2017 and dirrect- indirect influence of Ex- CM Mr. Fadnavis . It is allegation of the petitioner that Mr. Fadnavis favored Bank of his wife.

Same way , The Maharshtra State Govt. Work for distribution of Amount of Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojna in accounts of benificiaries in the accounts of differant Banks also given to Axia Bank .

Today on Jan 5, Adv. Satish Uke appered for petitioner and submitted the Hon’ble Court that in last 2 years State Govt. Not did anythinng in this matter nor filed reply before the Hon’ble Court . After hearing the Court granted 3 weeks time to State to file reply and issued notices to Devendra Fadnavis , Axis Bank and State Bank of India and asked them to file their reply within 4 weeks .

The Hon’ble Court also enquired what happened on the compliant made to Enforcement Directortate in this mattter , Adv Uke replied nothing and pending without action and attention of ED.