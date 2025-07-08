Dangre re-elected NDVA President; Rokde is Secretary

Advertisement



Nagpur: Experienced administrator Vijay Dangre and national volleyball player Saurabh Rokde have been elected President and Secretary of the Nagpur District Volleyball Association (NDVA) during the Annual General Meeting held at Dangre Palace in Anand Nagar recently.

During the meeting, the new executive committee for the term of 2025-2029 was elected.

New Executive Committee: President: Vijay Dangre; Working President: PS Pant, Working Vice Presidents Sunil Hande, Arvind Gawali; Vice President: Rajiv Dhoble, Vijay Sundar; Secretary: Saurabh Rokde; Treasurer: Amey Dangre; Joint Secretary: Nilesh Mate; Members: Raju Charade, Praveen Chilkulwar, Nitin Kanade, Sagar Sagane, Vaibhavi Dangre; Associate Members: Gaurav Gotmare, Savita Chilkulwar, Narendra Ishwarkar.