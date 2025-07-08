Direct Communication with Consumers through “Consumer Connect

Advertisement



Nagpur: To strengthen public trust in the water supply system, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Orange City Water (OCW) have launched the “Consumer Connect” initiative, which is proving to be a decisive step. This program, started by OCW in 2024, primarily aims to understand the needs, issues, and feedback of consumers related to water supply services, take prompt action on them, and enhance overall customer satisfaction.

Under this initiative, Service Point Managers (SPMs) and their teams from all zones are visiting customers directly at their homes and engaging in face-to-face conversations. During these interactions, they listen to customers’ concerns and coordinate with the Operations & Maintenance (O&M) department to resolve them efficiently. Notably, these visits are also being carried out in areas where no issues have been reported, ensuring that all consumers feel heard and valued.

The primary sources of information for this initiative include Hubgrade, the call center, and direct visits by the SPM teams. This on-ground engagement helps in effectively channelizing and addressing the experiences, feedback, and expectations of consumers, thus making the issue-resolution process more effective and result-oriented.

The key objectives of the Consumer Connect initiative are to build trust and strengthen consumer relationships, ensure improved consumer satisfaction, understand individual consumer needs and challenges, and collect and act on valuable feedback.

This initiative marks a clear shift from reactive to proactive service delivery, aiming not just for satisfaction, but for lasting consumer confidence in Nagpur’s water services.

Through the “Consumer Connect” initiative, the communication bridge between NMC, OCW, and consumers is becoming stronger, resulting in improved trust and satisfaction regarding water supply services. OCW has expressed its intention to expand this initiative further in the near future.

For more information about water supply, consumers can contact NMC-OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899 or email at contact@ocwindia.com.