Nagpur shooter Ananya in Indian squad for Asian Championships

Nagpur: National champion and Nagpur shooter Ananya Naidu has been named in the Indian squad announced on Monday for the 16th Asian Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan from August 16-30.

Gearing up for the championship, Naidu will also be attending the National shooting camp in Dehradun from July 15 to 25. Despite not attending the selection trials at Dehradun, Naidu retained her national third rank, and booked her spot in the national squad for the Kazakhstan event. Having missed qualification by a whisker in the previous ISSF World Shooting Championship in Munich, Germany recently, Naidu explained, “My goal this time would be to just ‘be there’ and focus on shooting my best shot and not to think of a lot of other things.

“Focusing on a lot of things creates fog in your mind and it affects one’s top performance. A track and field athlete may run for hours in order to practice and be ready for the race after resting, but in shooting, one has to focus mentally on a lot of different factors,” she said. The camp features a strict training schedule which includes technical training from 9-12 in the morning session and physical training from 4:30 to 6 in the evening. The senior squad for the marquee Asian competition comprises 35 members for the 15 events including three mixed team competitions.

With the Asian Championship just weeks away, Naidu’s focus remains razor-sharp as she continues with her preparations. All eyes will be on the national champion as she looks to make her mark in Shymkent. “Will show you the result!,” she concluded confidently.