Dal Mill,Rice Mills now included in Package Scheme of Incentives

Giving a great relief & boost to the Dal Mills,Rice Mills & Oil Mills of Maharashtra State,the Government recently announced vide official notification No. to include them in Package Scheme of Incentives 2019 scheme & extend them all the benefits of the scheme.Chamber of Small Industry Associations (COSIA) took initiative and played a major role in the inclusion of these industries in the PSI 2019 scheme.

CA Julfesh Shah,Vice Chairman COSIA & incentives expert said that previously in the Package Scheme of Incentives 2013, Dal Mills ,Rice Mills & Oil Mills were included & were availing all the benefits under the scheme.But when the new PSI 19 scheme came w.e.f.1.4.2019 ,these sectors were considered in primary agriculture processing activities & under the aforesaid scheme primary agro procesding activities were specifically excluded from it.Primary Agro / Food Processing means a process which turns agricultural produces, into something that can eventually be eaten. This category includes ingredients that are produced by processes such as drying, threshing, winnowing, and milling grain, shelling nuts, etc.By virtue of this explanation in the GR of PSI-19 scheme the authorities were considering Dal Mill,Rice Mill & Oil Mill as primary agro processing activity & denying the benefits.But COSIA in its representation time & again categorically clarified that the processes involved in these industries are many more than the processes defined in the GR for primary agro processing.In Dal Mill ,Rice Mills & Oil Mills many other processes like pre-cleaning,splitting,high-end polishing,coloring & packaging are involved before the final product becomes eventually edible & ready to consume.

Taking this stand the office bearers of COSIA on various occasions met & discussed with Industry Minister Mr Subhash Desai & other top bureaucrats and apprised them of the clarification & also stated that in the previous incentive schemes they were considered in secondary agro processing activities & finally the plea yielded positive results almost after one & half year.

Mr.Mayank Shukla Chairman COSIA Vidarbha said that the agro processing sector will be immensely benefitted by this notification specially Vidarbha region which is having a large number of dal mills & rice mills & also having cluster which can now avail the benefits of the scheme.He expressed his gratitude towards the Industry Minister Shri Subhash Desai for taking cognizance of this lacuna & making an amendment in the scheme for the benefits of the agro processing units.

COSIA is always on the forefront for taking up the issues of the MSMEs with the concerned authorities & also takes initiative in organizing various programs for the benefit of the industry & entrepreneurs





