    Published On : Mon, Oct 5th, 2020

    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 617 fresh cases, 27 deaths, recovery rate at 83.94%

    Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Sunday reported 617 novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) positive cases. After addition of today’s fresh case the tally has crossed 80K mark and stands at 81,461.

    In the day 27 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 2,623. From the total deaths 1,913 deaths from the city and 457 from rural and rest 253 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

    The district on Sunday again marked more recoveries than fresh cases of Covid-19 in a single day. 1,379 persons became free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 68,377 (including home isolation recoveries).

    The sum of 10,461 patients are active in the city. The recovery rate after today’s recovery is 83.94%



