    Gambling den busted

    Nagpur: A MATKA-cum-gambling unit was busted by team of Nandanvan police station who netted five persons.The five were active in accepting cash in lieu of betting on Worli Matka, satta and other gambling activities.

    Based on inputs, the cops rounded-up the five and seized articles worth Rs. 23,825. The cops had raided their hideout in presence of witnessed and confiscated the various paper sheet mentioning numbers and other material.

    The raid was effected by a team comprising Assistant Police Inspector (API) S S Dhaigude, Naik Police Constable (NPC) Sandeep Gawli and Bhimrao Thombre; constables-Vinod Zingre, Premkumar Khairkar.The action was taken on directives of Sr. PI Sandipan Pawar.

    The nabbed persons were Akhtar Khan (49), Bilal Khan (23), Sk Sazzad (27), Moinuddin alias Pasha Kazi (30), all residents of Hasanbagh, and Gaju, a resident of Chunabhatti.



