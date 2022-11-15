Ajni Clock Tower set to get a dazzling facelift soon, NMC to spend Rs 25 lakh

Nagpur: The Ajni Clock Tower in Nagpur, which was restarted after eight months in July this year, is set to get a grand facelift soon. The clock was repaired by the experts from HMT at an expense of Rs 2.25 lakh. However, the premises are in bad shape and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has now decided to give it a new look.

Following the directives of Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, the Garden Department of the civic body has prepared a plan for beautification of Ajni Clock Tower. For this Rs 25 lakh will be spent and a dazzling fountain will be set up.Tender has been floated inviting agencies to carry out beautification work.

Advertisement

The clock at Ajni Tower is software-based. The clock updates automatically using GPS signals at 12 noon and 12 midnight. Being the only clock of this type in the country, the experts of HMT company had to work hard to repair it.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement