Daboo Club Afterparty Turns Fatal: Youth Killed, Another Critical After Clash on Wardha Road

Nagpur: A late-night Christmas celebration linked to Daboo Club ended in tragedy after a violent clash near Pride Square on Wardha Road in the early hours of Friday, leaving one youth dead and another critically injured. The incident occurred around 4 am on December 26 and falls under the jurisdiction of Sonegaon police station.

According to police, a large crowd had gathered at Daboo Club on Wardha Road to celebrate Christmas. After the party concluded, an argument broke out between two groups near a parked XUV 700 vehicle close to Hotel Pride Square. What began as a verbal dispute quickly escalated into a brutal physical fight.

During the altercation, the accused, identified as Mehul Rahate, allegedly attacked Pranay Naresh Nannaware (28), a resident of the Mahal area, and Gaurav Brijlal Karda (34), a resident of Devyog Apartment on Kalamna Road. Police said the attacker used sharp and blunt objects, including an iron rod and bricks, striking the victims around the rib area and causing severe injuries.

Both injured youths were rushed to Orange City Hospital. However, Pranay Nannaware succumbed to his injuries during treatment and was declared dead by doctors. Gaurav Karda is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU, and his condition is stated to be critical.

Sonegaon police have registered a case, arrested the accused, and begun recording statements of eyewitnesses. A spot panchnama has been conducted, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the dispute and reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the fatal assault.

Notably, this is not the first time violence has been reported in connection with late-night gatherings linked directly or indirectly to Daboo Club, with similar incidents surfacing earlier as well, raising serious concerns over crowd control, post-party conflicts, and safety arrangements at nightlife hotspots in Nagpur.

